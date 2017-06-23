Nation, Crime

Haryana communal violence case: Teen killed, 3 injured in mob lynching

THE ASIAN AGE
Published Jun 23, 2017, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
The victims were abused with religious slurs while travelling back to their village in Haryana after shopping in Delhi.
One of the victime at the platform, surrounded by onlookers. (Photo: Screenshot)
 One of the victime at the platform, surrounded by onlookers. (Photo: Screenshot)

Ballabgarh (Haryana): In a shocking incident of "hate crime", a 16-year-old boy was lynched by fellow passengers in a train on Thursday night.

According to a report in NDTV, the victim and three other men were attacked and subsequently thrown off the train when it pulled into a station at Asavati, just 20 km from Delhi.

According to an FIR filed by one of the survivors, the four victims were identified as Junaid, Hasib, Shakir and Mohsin of which Junaid died.

The victims were initially abused with religious slurs while travelling back to their village in Haryana after shopping in Delhi for Eid.

An altercation over seats escalated to violence as passengers in no time formed a larger mob and started beating up the four men.

One among the survivors, Mohsin, said that his cousins tried pulling the emergency chain, but their distress call went in vain as the train did not stop. He also claimed that the railway policemen did not respond to their requests for help.

More information awaited.

Tags: mob lynching, first information report, indian penal code
Location: India, Haryana

 




Related Stories

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

2 killed, 10 injured in communal violence in Gujarat

Violent mobs first ransacked and then torched around 50 houses of a particular community.
26 Mar 2017 6:47 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asked about her favourite male cricketer, Mithali Raj gives fitting reply

Mithali Raj, seen with coach Tushar Arothepointed out that the Indian women do not receive the same amount of publicity as compared to their male counterparts in a cricket-crazy nation like India.(Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Man hears dead daughter's heart beating in chest of man who received it

The father cycled 1400 miles for the meeting (Photo: YouTube)
 

Have a look at the world’s biggest carbon fibre Apple MacBook

The walls of the store are all strong glass, 14 to 32 feet high and measuring half-inch, which is protected by an additional layer of thick laminated glass. (Photo: DNA Chicago)
 

Virat Kohli confirms Ajinkya Rahane as opener for India’s tour of West Indies

Virat Kohli has named Ajinkya Rahane as the opener for the five ODIs against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

AR Developer turns New York’s Central Park in to Super Mario Level 1

All the familiar Mario obstacles – the green pipes, the brick walls, the mushroom-shaped goombas, the pits and everything else, has been ripped off to the 'virtually real' world.
 

Revealed! Govinda’s cameo role is the surprise entry in Jagga Jasoos, not SRK’s

Katrina Kaif, Govinda and Ranbir Kapoor presumably in a still from the to-release detective drama 'Jagga Jasoos'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

HM warns over 1,900 NGOs of penal action on failure to justify foreign contributions

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Jail term for two journalists can be reviewed: Justice Santosh Hegde

Justice Santosh Hegde

Did Bagalkot student end life in Germany?

Manjunath Churi

UP: 6-year-old raped in Aligarh, locals lynch accused to death

The incident took place on Wednesday in Aligarh's Bheekamapur village. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Kerala: Uber driver ‘misbehaves’ with techie, arrested

The Uber driver was arrested after the woman registered a complaint. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham