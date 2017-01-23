Thrissur: BJP leader in custody for unnatural sex

Thrissur: A BJP state-level functionary and secretary of the Kanji Kamakodi Yajur Veda Padasala in Irinjalakuda has been booked and lodged in Irinjalakuda sub-jail on a complaint that he subjected a teenage male student of the Padasala to unnatural sex. The accused in the case A T Narayanan Namboothiri,57, was picked up by the Irinjalakuda police on Saturday and was presented at the Irinjalakuda Magistrate Court the same day. He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The boy who had been allegedly subjected to unnatural sex for nearly two years was under severe mental pressure and spoke about the torture to his friends. The inmates of such institutions live there to learn veda and get a school and college education simultaneously. The padasala is situated adjacent to the famous Koodalmanikyam Temple Irinjalakuda in an old house. Meanwhile, Irinjalakuda police is facing allegations of showing reluctance about divulging the name of the accused in the case under political pressure.