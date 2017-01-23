Nation, Crime

Thrissur: BJP leader in custody for unnatural sex

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 3:40 am IST
He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
Representational image
 Representational image

Thrissur: A BJP state-level functionary and secretary of the Kanji Kamakodi Yajur Veda Padasala in Irinjalakuda has been booked and lodged in Irinjalakuda sub-jail on a complaint that he subjected a teenage male student of the Padasala to unnatural sex. The accused in the case A T Narayanan Namboothiri,57, was picked up by the Irinjalakuda police on Saturday and was presented at the Irinjalakuda Magistrate Court the same day. He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The boy who had been allegedly subjected to unnatural sex for nearly two years was under severe mental pressure and spoke about the torture to his friends. The inmates of such institutions live there to learn veda and get a school and college education simultaneously. The padasala is situated adjacent to the famous Koodalmanikyam Temple Irinjalakuda in an old house. Meanwhile, Irinjalakuda police is facing allegations of showing reluctance about divulging the name of the accused in the case under political pressure.

Tags: bjp, unnatural sex
Location: India, Kerala

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Pak actors granted Visa for Sridevi film despite unsaid ban in country

Sridevi was last seen in the Tamil film, 'Puli'.
 

Trump signature: Lie detector test or Richter scale reading? Twitterati wonders

United States President Donald Trump's signature. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Finally! Ranveer Singh's look from Padmavati is out and it's menacing!

Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Chopra's 'Befikre'.
 

It has been very tough and emotional journey: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, thanked her coaches and support staff for always being by her side during the difficult phase where a knee injury threatened to hamper her career. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam is promoting dad Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in the most quirky way!

SRK often shares pictures of AbRam.
 

Man with 18 inch penis can't have sex but refuses surgery to reduce size

It's more about pride for Roberto (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Punjab: Boy who killed, ate 9-yr-old confesses, victim’s parents seek trial as adult

15-year-old accused in police custody. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Shillong: 11-year-old girl gangraped in field by 7 minor boys

The police officer said the accused have confessed to the crime and have been sent to a juvenile home. (Photo: Representational Image)

Punjab: Boy kills 8-yr-old schoolmate; removes heart, chops body into pieces

15-year-old accused in police custody. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Kolkata: Irritated by barking dog, neighbour attacks pet’s owner with rod

Representational image

21-year-old JNU student raped by two Afghan nationals in Delhi

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham