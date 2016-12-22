Uttar Pradesh: Woman brutally beaten for resisting molestation in public

The woman being attacked by the accused in Manipuri (Photo: Screengrab)

Mainpuri: Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a man for brutally beating a woman in a market place for resisting molestation on Thursday.

A case has been registered at Kishani area police station in Mainpuri against three miscreants.

One of the suspects, Anand Yadav, has been arrested. A special team has been constituted to nab the other two accused.

The victim said that she was asking directions for a shop when the miscreants passed lewd comments before assaulting her.

"I was asking few people about a shop. They, instead said “come inside with us, we will tell you.” I asked him to talk with respect. But he started abusing us and started fighting. The person used a stick to beat my husband, but hit me instead," the victim said.

Superintendant of Police Sunil Saxena said, "We have registered the case after which a medical checkup was done. One of the accused was arrested within hours of the incident and a special team has been made to arrest the rest. I am monitoring that,” adding that the remaining procedures will be completed soon.