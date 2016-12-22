Nation, Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Woman brutally beaten for resisting molestation in public

ANI
Published Dec 22, 2016, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 5:35 pm IST
The women was with her husband when she was assaulted. The entire act has been captured on video.
The woman being attacked by the accused in Manipuri (Photo: Screengrab)
 The woman being attacked by the accused in Manipuri (Photo: Screengrab)

Mainpuri: Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a man for brutally beating a woman in a market place for resisting molestation on Thursday.

A case has been registered at Kishani area police station in Mainpuri against three miscreants.

One of the suspects, Anand Yadav, has been arrested. A special team has been constituted to nab the other two accused.

The victim said that she was asking directions for a shop when the miscreants passed lewd comments before assaulting her.  

"I was asking few people about a shop. They, instead said “come inside with us, we will tell you.” I asked him to talk with respect. But he started abusing us and started fighting. The person used a stick to beat my husband, but hit me instead," the victim said.

Superintendant of Police Sunil Saxena said, "We have registered the case after which a medical checkup was done. One of the accused was arrested within hours of the incident and a special team has been made to arrest the rest. I am monitoring that,” adding that the remaining procedures will be completed soon.

Tags: mainpuri, women assaulted
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

World Gallery

These are the political figures who stepped down from the pedestal.

Yearender 2016: Leaders who stepped down from office
A massive explosion gutted Mexico's biggest fireworks market, killing at least 29 people and injuring 70.

Explosion rocks Mexico's fireworks market killing dozens
Here is a roll call of some of the people who died in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: Those who left us
A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.

Lorry plows into crowd at Berlin's Christmas market
Thousands of protesters from across the world united in solidarity with the people of Aleppo, demanding safe evacuations for them.

World unites in solidarity with Aleppo
People gather dressed as Santa Claus to participate in the Santa Claus race in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Thousands come together for Madrid's Santa Claus race
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
 

DC Yearender 2016: Bollywood's knockout male performers

Some of the biggest stars doled out their career bests this year.
 

Watch: ‘He’s begun to speak, now we know there’ll be no quake,’ Modi mocks Rahul

Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his 'earthquake' claim. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: Rs 20 lakhs in new notes seized, 2 arrested

Rs 16 lakh were in Rs 2000 notes and remaining cash in the denomination of Rs.100, Rs.50 and Rs.10. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Director, chairman of co-op bank arrested for embezzling 16 crores

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Kolkata businessman arrested for converting Rs 25 cr old notes to new

Currency seized during raids (Photo: PTI)

Thane: 9kg depleted uranium worth Rs 24 crore seized; 2 detained

Representational Picture (Photo:PTI)

How Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary became shadow of the CM

Crowd gathers outside Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao’s (inset) house in Chennai during IT raids. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham