Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: I-T officer's son body recovered week after abduction

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 10:46 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 10:46 am IST
Six people have been arrested in the case after the body of the boy, who was abducted last week, was recovered on Friday.
Police recovered body of Sharath, son of an Income Tax officer, who was kidnapped on September 12. (Representational Image) 
Bengaluru: Police have recovered body of Sharath, son of an Income Tax officer, who was kidnapped on September 12. 

According to ANI, six people have been arrested in the case.

An Income-Tax officer's son was abducted from Bengaluru and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his safe return.

Read: Bengaluru: I-T officer's son abducted 

The victim, a 19-year-old student of automobile engineering, had left his house at Ullal at 6.30 pm on September 12. However, when he did not return home till 8:30 pm, his parents got worried. They informed the police. 

On September 14, his parents received a WhatsApp video from his mobile phone, in which the boy was seen asking them to arrange Rs 50 lakh towards his ransom, a police officer said earlier. 

Tags: income tax officer son abduction, income tax officer son body recovered, bengaluru news
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




