Nation, Crime

When perverts hunt at Bengaluru’s PGs, Hostels!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MG CHETAN, JOYEETA CHAKROVORTY AND CHANDRASHEKAR G
Published Mar 22, 2017, 5:25 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 6:13 am IST
Students say a complaint has been placed against this man in the past as he is a regular offender.
The students revealed the college has filed a police complaint about the man lurking around the hostel in the past.
 The students revealed the college has filed a police complaint about the man lurking around the hostel in the past.

A pervert’s brazen entry into the Maharani’s College hostel has terrified students and staff alike and brought the vulnerability of young women staying at these facilities into sharp focus.  Although cops are working overtime to nab the accused, who has managed to elude them so far, experts say that regulating these accommodations is nearly impossible and that their safety rests in their own hands.

It's not every day that a half -naked intruder is spotted on a college campus with a knife in his hands. For inmates of the Maharani's Women's College hostel, the bizarre CCTV footage of the armed man dressed in women's underwear in their grounds has therefore been both shocking and petrifying.

"I thought it was a rumour until I saw the CCTV footage myself and was scared to know that this had happened for real," said Pavithra (name changed), a commerce student, adding, "As my hometown is 500 kms away, I spend most of my time in the hostel. So this sort of footage is very scary to see." The girl, who has been staying at the hostel for three years now, hopes the man will be caught soon and all of them can rest easy.

Some students are, however, not surprised. "This man has been creating a nuisance for a few years not just at our college but at other colleges nearby  as well," said one student. Others reveal  the  college has filed a police complaint about the man lurking around the hostel in the past.   

Claiming that the hostel security has always been good and the gate is  locked securely at night, the  hostel warden says the incident has left both the staff and students shocked as a result. "I was scared and so were the students," she admitted.

Principal of the Maharani Women's Arts, Commerce and Management College, Dr R Shantha Kumari reveals  the hostel cook and watchman saw the intruder and tried to confront him with sticks, but he got away.

"He had oiled his body so he could not be touched. This is the first time we have caught him on CCTV, but this man has been creating a nuisance in and around this college and other colleges too," she said.

Revealing that the incident in question happened around a month ago, she says a police complaint was lodged at the time backed by the CCTV footage as evidence. "The police hope to catch the man soon," she added.

 Several students of the Maharani Women’s College are keen on replacing  all their male lecturers with female. "When it is a women's college, why can't the government appoint only women lecturers to it to ensure the safety of  the students?”  asked one angry student. An officer of the state higher education department claims the demand is not new and assures it will be discussed.

Maharani Women's College principal, Prof. Shantha Kumari, admits that no police complaint has been registered against lecturers accused of sexual harassing her students. 

Officials of the Department of Collegiate Education (DCE), too reveal that all the allegations of sexual harassment against the seven lecturers of the college are being investigated by an internal  anti -sexual harassment committee.

"It is called the Vishakha committee and it has been asked by the expert committee on preventing sexual violence against women and children headed by MLC VS Ugrappa  to submit its report to it in the next 15 days," they said.

Tags: half-naked man, bengaluru pg
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ retires at 80

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut in Japan’s flourishing “silver porn” industry at a sprightly 71. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sex tips for plus-sized women to have a better sex life

Women shouldn’t feel shy to use the extra skin to be more comfortable while having sex. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
 

Afterglow and thrill from sex lasts for more than 2 days: study

There is a natural cycle that causes this (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Cyber Crime Cell arrests two for harassing woman

(Representational image)

Bengaluru: Road rage - model attacked, molested, four arrested

The accused have been identified as Manjuanth, Ravi, Krishna and Praveen.

Bengaluru: Lecturer suspended after engaging in sexual harassment

The Maharani’s College Hostel on Sheshadri Road.

Chandigarh: Woman allegedly kills husband, stuff body in suitcase

Representational image (Photo: File)

In suspected racist attack, Kerala priest stabbed on neck in Australia

Tomy Kalathoor
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham