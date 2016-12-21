Nation, Crime

Delhi: 17-year-old girl shot dead near residence, probe on

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 10:07 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 10:07 am IST
Simran's mother, on reaching the spot, found her daughter in a pool of blood. One of the victim's friends went missing from the spot. (Photo: File)
 Simran's mother, on reaching the spot, found her daughter in a pool of blood. One of the victim's friends went missing from the spot. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was shot dead on Tuesday in Delhi's Najafgarh area by unknown assailants.

Simran, a resident of Deepak Vihar in Najafgarh was rushed to Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka where she was declared dead.

Simran, along with her two friends had gone to Rajouri Garden to have lunch.

While on their way back, they stopped at Dwarka for some work. Around 7.30 p.m., Simran's mother called her to know her whereabouts.

As soon as the car reached the victim's residence, a bullet was shot, the sound of which was heard by her mother as well.

Simran's mother, on reaching the spot, found her daughter in a pool of blood. One of the victim's friends went missing from the spot.

However, the car and the weapon have been recovered. The police have launched a preliminary investigation.

