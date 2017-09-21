Women trafficking case: Hyderabad police arrest five Omani, three Qatari nationals

Eight Omani and Qatari nationals, three qazis including chief qazi of Mumbai, lodge owners and brokers detained by the police in connection with the human trafficking of women case in the Old City.

HYDERABAD: Five Omani and three Qatar nationals were arrested along with three qazis, including the chief qazi of Mumbai, and five brokers by the city police in connection with various cases pertaining to trafficking of women registered in the city.

According to the police, the arrests were made following investigation into the complaint of Sayeeda unnisa, mother of a 16-year-old who was married to 65-year-old Omani national Ahmed Abdullah Amur al Rahbi in May.

He had paid Rs 5 lakh to brokers Ghousia Begum, Sikander Khan, and Ahmed, who facilitated the marriage with the help of qazis in the city and Mumbai.

Sayeeda said in her complaint said that her sister-in-law Ghousia had got her daughter married to the Omani national a few days before Ramzan, in collusion with her husband Sikandar.

“The Omani national married the teenager, flouting Indian laws. During our investigation, the role of the brokers and qazis was established. All of them were arrested,” said Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy.

Mumbai qazi played vital role: Police

The arrested are Al-Ayahi Habib Al Issa, Al-Salhi Tali Humeid Ali, Al- Ubaidani Juma Shinoon Sulaiman, Al-Salehi Naseer Khalifa Hamed, Al-Qasimi Hassan Mazaaul Mohammed, Al-Sheydi Sulaiman Khamis Salim, Al Sheyadi Mohammed Sulaiman Khamis and Al Sheyadi Mohammed Khalfan Mohammed, all Omani nationals.

The Qataris are Omer Mohammed Seraj Abdal Rahman, Hamad Jabir, Al-Kuwari and Safedin Mohamed Salih.

The arrested qazis are Farid Ahmed Khan, chief qazi of Mumbai, Munawar Ali, deputy qazi of Mumbai, Sadr Qazi Ali Abdullah Rifai alias Volta, qazi of Tallabkatta and Habeeb Ali, a city-based qazi.

The brokers are Sikandar Khan, Ghousia Begum, Ahmed, Asif and Habeeb. City police commissioner M. Mahender Reddy said that the chief qazi of Mumbai, Farid Khan, played an important role.