Nation, Crime

Now, Tamil actress Varalaxmi claims TV exec asked her for sexual favours

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 21, 2017, 8:41 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Rallying behind another actress who faced harassment in Kochi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said women's safety has become a joke.
Varalaxmi, daughter of actor-turned politician Sarathkumar, has acted in several Tamil films. (Photo: File)
 Varalaxmi, daughter of actor-turned politician Sarathkumar, has acted in several Tamil films. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Amid growing furore over the abduction and harassment of a leading south Indian actress, a noted Tamil actress on Monday claimed that a TV channel executive had spoken to her in an "improper" manner.

Kollywood actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar said women's safety has become a joke as she rallied behind the fellow actress who faced the harassment in Kochi.

Recalling a meeting with the programming head of a "leading" TV Channel, Sarathkumar claimed that towards the end he had asked her if they can "meet outside".

"When questioned if it was regarding some other work 'his answer (said with a smug like it was the norm) no no! Not work.. For other things," she tweeted.

"I hide my shock and anger and tell him Sorry! Please leave. His last words on the topic was So.. That's all? and he smiled and walked away," she posted on Twitter without specifying when the incident occurred.

"I am an actress. It does not mean that just because I lead a glamourous life on screen that I deserve to be spoken with disrespect. It's my life, my body and my wish," she said.

She said incidents of rape, molestation, manhandling and disrespect to women were rising "at alarming rates". Varalakshmi, daughter of actor-turned politician Sarathkumar, has acted in several Tamil films.

Tags: varalaxmi sarathkumar, tamil actress harassed, kerala actress molested, tamil nadu news
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Kollywod actress Varalaxmi. (Photo: File)

Nothing new about sexual harassment in film industry, say actresses

Now a Tamil actress has made shocking revelation on Twitter against a TV channel head, garnering support of colleagues in film industry.
21 Feb 2017 12:00 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp launches encrypted Snapchat-like feature 'Status'

WhatsApp's new Status feature
 

IPL 2017: Rags to riches journey of Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, now wants to buy a house for his parents in a good Hyderabad locality. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Rising Pune Supergiants for ‘disgraceful’ MS Dhoni sacking

MS Dhoni was removed as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants in favour of Australian captain Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sports Minister felicitates Indian blind cricket team

India beat Pakistan to win the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Pakistani stuntman bends iron rod with teeth, pulls loaded minibus

Pakistani stuntman Ghulam Farooq. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Is ladki ka kuch nahi hone waala': Aditya Chopra's words on first meeting Kangana

She appeared alongside her 'Rangoon' co-star, Saif Ali Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Six arrested for stealing water pipes

(Picture for representational purpose)

Hyderabad police in dilemma over the role of horse in an accident

(Picture for representational purpose)

Hyderabad: ACB arrests auditor for bribery

(Picture for representational purpose)

Hyderabad: Man held for offensive muscle display

(Picture for representational purpose)

4 nabbed for theft of vehicles in Hyderabad

(Picture for representational purpose)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham