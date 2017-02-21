Nation, Crime

Delhi: 50-year-old man sexually assaults 4-year-old, arrested

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2017, 9:17 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 9:18 am IST
The incident happened Sunday night but was reported to the police Monday afternoon, and the accused, named Firen, was arrested.
The medical examination of the child was conducted and her condition is stated to be stable. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The medical examination of the child was conducted and her condition is stated to be stable. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Begumpur area of Rohini, police said today.

The incident happened last night but was reported to the police this afternoon and the accused, named Firen, was arrested, said a senior police officer.

The accused, who is a neighbour of the victim, had come to her house around 9 PM.

"Since the accused was known to the family, they didn't bother when he offered to put the child to sleep. He allegedly sexually assaulted her and left the home after threatening her," said a senior police officer.

The girl didn't reveal about the incident to her mother but later she broke down and narrated her ordeal.

The medical examination of the child was conducted and her condition is stated to be stable.

Firen is married and lives in the same colony.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Begumpur police station and further probe is underway, police said.

Tags: 4-year-old raped, delhi news, delhi child raped, rohini rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp launches encrypted Snapchat-like feature 'Status'

WhatsApp's new Status feature
 

IPL 2017: Rags to riches journey of Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, now wants to buy a house for his parents in a good Hyderabad locality. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Rising Pune Supergiants for ‘disgraceful’ MS Dhoni sacking

MS Dhoni was removed as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants in favour of Australian captain Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sports Minister felicitates Indian blind cricket team

India beat Pakistan to win the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Pakistani stuntman bends iron rod with teeth, pulls loaded minibus

Pakistani stuntman Ghulam Farooq. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Is ladki ka kuch nahi hone waala': Aditya Chopra's words on first meeting Kangana

She appeared alongside her 'Rangoon' co-star, Saif Ali Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Now, Tamil actress Varalaxmi claims TV exec asked her for sexual favours

Varalaxmi, daughter of actor-turned politician Sarathkumar, has acted in several Tamil films. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Six arrested for stealing water pipes

(Picture for representational purpose)

Hyderabad police in dilemma over the role of horse in an accident

(Picture for representational purpose)

Hyderabad: ACB arrests auditor for bribery

(Picture for representational purpose)

Hyderabad: Man held for offensive muscle display

(Picture for representational purpose)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham