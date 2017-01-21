 LIVE !  :  President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball in Washington. (Photo: AP) 'Will fight every single day for you': US President Trump at Inaugural Ball
 
21-year-old JNU student raped by two Afghan nationals in Delhi

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 9:20 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 9:21 am IST
The victim, a second year BA (Honours) student of JNU, had gone to a pub with her friend where she met one of the accused.
New Delhi: A 21-year-old JNU student was allegedly raped by two Afghan nationals in south Delhi's Green Park area, police said on Friday.

The victim, a second year BA (Honours) student of JNU, had gone to a pub in Hauz Khas village last week with her friend where she met one Twaab Ahmad alias Saleem, 27, an Afghan national, they said.

Saleem, who live here along with his Afghan friend Sulaiman Ahmadi, 31, on United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, invited them to his house in Green Park for a party, a police officer said.

"When she went to Saleem's house along with her friend, Saleem's three friends -- Sulaiman, Siddhant and Pratyusha -- were present at his house. While her friend was dropped off at JNU, the girl came back to Saleem's house and they consumed alcohol," the officer said.

When the victim woke up in the morning, she saw Sulaiman forcing himself on her. She realised that Saleem and Sulaiman had sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious," he said.

The victim went back to her hostel in JNU and narrated the incident to her two friends, who immediately took her to the police station. She was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

On the victim's complaint, an FIR under section 376 (punishment for rape) read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was lodged at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on January 12.

The accused, Saleem - an event manager, and Sulaiman, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court, said the officer.

