Greater Noida: Woman gangraped for 8 hrs, thrown out of car

Published Jun 20, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 10:27 am IST
An investigation has been launched by the Haryana police. However, no FIR is lodged yet.
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Sohna (Haryana): A woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Sohna, Haryana, before she was thrown out in Greater Noida.

According to the primary information, the woman is from Gurugram and was in Sohna area at around 8-8:30 pm on Monday, when some people, driving a Swift car, dragged her inside and raped her.

An investigation has been launched by the Haryana police. However, no FIR has been lodged yet. According to Hindustan Times, the 35-year-old woman was thrown out of the car after an eight-hour-long ordeal.

A female passerby found the victim lying unconscious on the road near Kasna police station in Greater Noida. The victim, hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was visiting a relative in Sohna, as reported by DNA. 

The police took the victim for a medical examination. According to them, the matter is being examined according to the information provided by the victim.

Further details are awaited.

