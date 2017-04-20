Hyderabad: 2 men rape 15-year-old girl separately, arrested

Meanwhile, the girl confided in her family members, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on different occasions, police said.

Jahangir Khan and Mohd Osman were arrested after Meerpet Police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against them for allegedly raping the girl, a student of class IX, according to police.

Osman, a native of Humnabad in Karnataka, had shifted to Hyderabad few years ago and was working at the welding shop run by Jahangir, and used to stay at the latter's house, Rachakonda Police stated in a release tonight.

"Around nine months ago, Osman befriended the girl, who resides near Jahangir's house, and they entered into a physical relationship.

"On April 14, Jahangir went to the girl's house and threatened her that he had photos and videos of her and Osman in a compromising position and that he would upload them on various online platforms. He blackmailed her to have sex with him. He assured her of returning the photos and videos," the police said.

On April 15, Jahangir took the girl to a hotel in Malakpet, where he allegedly raped her in a room.

He again assured her of returning her videos and photos and asked her to meet him again on April 25.

Meanwhile, the girl confided in her family members, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police.