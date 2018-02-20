search on deccanchronicle.com
Actor Sumeet Raghavan’s wife Chinmayee Surve helps nab pervert

Published Feb 20, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Mumbai: A chauffeur has been arrested on the complaint of actor Chinmayee Surve, wife of actor Sumeet Raghavan, for allegedly masturbating outside a school in Vile Parle.

Ms Surve was near Parle Tilak School on Monday morning, when she saw the accused, Jivan Chaudhary, 43, who was in a safari suit, allegedly masturbating inside a white BMW. Ms Surve shot Chaudhary a disgusted look, but he allegedly refused to stop and further rolled down the seat’s window. When the actor walked towards him, he sped off in the vehicle. 

 

Ms Surve then contacted Mr Raghavan — who took to social media about the issue and later registered a complaint with the Vile Parle police. The police nabbed Chaudhary within two hours.

