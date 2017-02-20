Nation, Crime

Telangana: Horse ridden by TRS leader’s teen son kills motorist

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 3:41 pm IST
The Mailardevpally police registered a case under Section 304 (A) and 337 of Indian Penal Code against the teenager.
Hyderabad: A horse ridden by a local TRS leader's son killed a motorist and injured his friend at Mailardevpally on Sunday night. The 16-year-old intermediate student was on a joy ride accompanied by his pals on bikes when the horse stomped on a bike passing by the main road near Indian function hall at Mailardevpally.

The horse reared up and kicked both motorists injuring them critically. 42-year-old Hameed and his friend Khazam Khan fell off the motorcycle and were rushed to a local hospital by the locals. Hameed, who sustained grievous injuries on his chest, head and cheeks succumbed to his injuries in a few minutes, while Khazam is undergoing treatment with fractures on his shoulder and hands.

The Mailardevpally police registered a case under Section 304 (A) and 337 of Indian Penal Code against the teenager.

According to police, local TRS leader named Farooq had purchased the horse to rent it for marriages in the locality, and had allowed his son to ride it.  Police is yet to frame charges against Farooq for his negligence.

Locals say the teenager and his friends had been putting on quite a show in the locality with the horse for many days now.

“At the time of mishap, the boy was riding the horse so fast and was entering to the main road from a by-lane. His friends, who were on bikes, were shouting and whipping the horse from behind. The animal seemed to be maddened by the torture.  It showed its aggression and reared up before kicking the motorists,” a police official said.

Tags: horse, trs leader, accident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

