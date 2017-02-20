Bengaluru: Biker molests air hostess, rips her clothes apart; FIR filed

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against an unknown biker who allegedly molested and injured an air hostess in Bengaluru on February 12.

According to an Indian Express report, the air hostess was at HRBR layout with a friend at 10 in the night when a biker approached them.

The accused allegedly ripped the air hostess’ clothes and misbehaved with her. However, he left after the women raised an alarm.

The case came to the notice of the police a few days back following which a case was registered. No arrests have been made as of now.

The incident comes amidst several cases of molestation being reported in Bengaluru. In recent past, several women were allegedly molested by men during New Year’s eve at Brigade road, one of the busiest areas in the city.