Nation, Crime

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar held in connection with extortion case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 1:52 am IST
The case was registered with the Kasarvadavali police station by the developer recently.
The Thane police on Monday evening arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar (yellow T-shirt) in connection with an extortion case.
 The Thane police on Monday evening arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar (yellow T-shirt) in connection with an extortion case.

Mumbai: The Thane City police detained fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar on Monday night allegedly on charges of extortion from a property developer.

The police's anti extortion cell (AEC), headed by recently inducted and former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, picked up Kaskar from south Mumbai along with some of his aides. The case was registered with the Kasarvadavali police station by the developer recently.

The project is coming up on Ghodbunder Road. Preliminary reports revealed that Kaskar came on police's radar after the property developer lodged a complaint of him demanding more. As per the complaint Kaskar has already taken four flats in an upcoming project in Thane City and was asking for more.

“This irked the builder,” said a police officer requesting anonymity. The police is questioning Kaskar and are looking for more of his associates who are stated to have been involved. The process of placing him under the arrest is yet to be completed and police teams have been sent out to look for more accused persons.

“The project and developer is of Thane and nothing more can be revealed at this moment as the prove is still on and more arrests are likely to take place soon,” added the officer.

The Mumbai police last arrested Kaskar in an extortion case in 2015. The arrest was made following a complaint filed by one Salim Sheikh. Kaskar was later granted bail on a security amount of Rs 50,000. It was alleged then that Kaskar and his men had demanded extortion of Rs 3 lakh after assaulting him. He was questioned at the JJ Marg Police Station for over four hours before being arrested. Shaikh, a resident of Byculla, had approached the local police after being threatened by Kaskar.

Tags: dawood ibrahim
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From cricket field to airports – Mahendra Singh Dhoni can sleep anywhere

Mahendra Singh Dhoni found a rather unique way of waiting for his flight. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Footage of Telangana women fighting over sarees goes viral

A female constable tried to intervene but her attempts were in vain (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets special plaudits from Sachin Tendulkar for unique record

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became only the fourth Indian cricketer to score a century of 50s in international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana yet again after Simran’s box office performance

While Aditya Pancholi went all out against Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman had a subtle reaction.
 

Muslim girl who won Gita chanting competition forced to change school by clerics

A local cleric backed the decision alleging the children were forced to read the Gita (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn Maxwell take stunning catches in India vs Australia ODI

sprit Bumrah and Glenn Maxwell took stunning catches for their respective teams in the first ODI on Sunday. (Photo: PTI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka: Broke BSc student robs bar to celebrate birthday

When the gang members were picked up and questioned, they confessed to the crime (Representational Image)

Karnataka: Wanted gang member held

Accused Karar was involved in 25 chain-snatching cases in Mumbai and the Mumbai city police had invoked Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against him three years ago (Representational Image)

Karnataka: Gang dropped Rs 20, took away lakhs

City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar questions criminals after a property recovery parade in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)

Telangana: Copyright case against Dil Raju

Based on the orders from the court, the Madhapur police registered a case against Dil Raju (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Sapta Spa owner held for flesh trade

Aditya Papagari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham