Kurnool SP ‘gives’ wife AK47, faces case in Hyderabad HC

Counsel said that the petitioner filed the petition as part of vengeance against the SP for registering a case against him.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has sought a report on the action taken by the AP government against Kurnool SP A. Ravi Krishna for allegedly allowing his wife to practise at the firing range with his AK47 rifle. Justice A. Ramalingeswara Rao was dealing with a petition by B. Purushothama Reddy, an advocate of the city, seeking directions to the AP Chief Secretary to take action against the SP for his alleged misconduct. According to the petitioner, Mr Ravi Krishna,  while he was serving as SP of Guntur (Urban) took his wife Devi to the APSP 6th Battalion firing range and offered her his AK47 rifle to practise firing which is against the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

Ravi Kiran Rao, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that no family member of the police personnel should use the weapons given to the cops and if they do, it amounts to a crime under the Arms Act. Vidyavathi, counsel for the AP government, while denying the alleged use of the AK47 rifle by the wife of the SP, said that she had only examined the weapon. Counsel said that the petitioner filed the petition as part of vengeance against the SP for registering a case against him. The judge asked Chief Secretary to inform the court of the steps taken on the letter issued by the home ministry and on the representation of the petitioner and adjourned hearing by two weeks.

