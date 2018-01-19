search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala: 24-yr-old ABVP worker Syam Prasad hacked to death by masked assailants

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2018, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 8:59 pm IST
Syam Prasad was riding a bike when three masked assailants attacked him on the road near the Kommeri Goat Farm.
ABVP worker Syam Prasad fled the spot to escape the assailants and tried seeking shelter in a house nearby. The assailants followed him, caught him and hacked him with sharp weapons. (Photo: @KeralaABVP)
Kannur: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker, Syam Prasad was hacked to death by a group of masked assailants near Peravur in Kannur on Friday.

24-year-old Syam Prasad was a student of the Peravur Government ITI and was a native of Kannavam. He was hacked to death at Kommeri under the Peravur police station limits here around 5:30 pm, the police said.

 

According to police, Syam Prasad was riding a bike when three masked assailants attacked him on the road near the Kommeri Goat Farm.

Wounded Syam Prasad fled the spot to escape the assailants and tried seeking shelter in a house nearby. The assailants followed him, caught him and hacked him with sharp weapons, the police said.

He died while being rushed to a hospital, the police said.

The Peravur police said the investigation was underway to identify the assailants and the motive of the murder. The police said the area had not witnessed any political tension recently.

Meanwhile, ABVP Kerala on its twitter said "Initial reports suggest hands of #PFI Islamic terrorists behind the brutal murder."

 

