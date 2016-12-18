Nation, Crime

Tribal girl gang raped by local BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh for 36 hours

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2016, 3:18 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 3:18 am IST
I was taken to nearby jungle and raped for 36 hours by the six, says victim.
The incident took place in Amla in Baitul district. (Representational image)
Bhopal: A tribal girl in a Madhya Pradesh district was allegedly gang raped by a local BJP leader and his five accomplices for refusing to withdraw a molestation case filed against him by her, police said. The incident took place in Amla in Baitul district.

According to the victim, who is admitted in a serious condition in the district headquarters hospital at Baitul on Saturday, the local BJP leader, a former ward member, along with his five accomplices broke into her house late on Thursday night and abducted her.

“I was taken to nearby jungle and raped for 36 hours by the six. They beat me before raping me I was threatened of dire consequences if I did not withdraw the case of molestation filed against the former ward member, the key accused. I was abandoned in the jungle when I became unconscious.

“I later walked 13 km to reach Baitul and called my in-laws on phone to narrate my ordeal. They took me to the women’s police station to lodge FIR against the accused. But, I was asked to go to Azad police station to lodge the case. The Azad police station again turned me back asking me to go to Amla police station to file FIR,” she said.

However, her in-laws rushed her to the hospital when her condition worsened.The incident triggered public outrage in the state. State home minister Bhupendra Singh ordered a probe into the incident.

Tags: bjp leader, tribal girl
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

