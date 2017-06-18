Nation, Crime

Hyd police busts 'surrogacy' racket in hospital; 46 women illegally confined

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
As many as 46 women are being illegally confined to the hospital during their nine-month pregnancy term.
Surrogate mothers at Sai Kiran Infertility Hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Surrogate mothers at Sai Kiran Infertility Hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday nabbed a surrogacy racket that has been active in the Sai Kiran Infertility Hospital in Banjara Hills.

According to investigation reports, as many as 46 women are being illegally confined to the hospital during their nine-month pregnancy term, in exchange for around Rs 2.5 to Rs 3.5 lakh.

Most women who have fallen prey to the activity are natives of Delhi, Nagaland, Darjeeling, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to Limba Reddy, DCP Task Force, West zone task force police, raids were conducted with the help of District Medical Officers (DMO) and found 46 surrogate mothers concealed by the hospital authorities by offering them a heap of money, owing to their poor economic background.

"We have verified all the documents. Some irregularities were found; the hospital management should register for surrogacy but they are running the hospital illegally. The management is not even permitting the surrogate pregnant women to go out; they are illegally forcing them to be in the hospital for nine months," said Dr. Padmaja, DMO, Hyderabad.

The hospital reportedly wasn't maintaining any proper records and had no license to run the hospital.

The police asserted that the investigation is underway, adding that the accused will be taken to task.

Tags: sai kiran infertility hospital, surrogacy racket, maternal care
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Indian couples with biological or adopted children are prohibited to undertake surrogacy. (Photo: Pixabay)

Centre told to act on surrogacy

Overseas Indians, foreigners, unmarried couples, single parents, live-in partners and gay couples are barred from commissioning surrogacy.
08 Mar 2017 4:53 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy, Hockey World League games keep London buzzing

Within 10 miles of each other, Indian cricket team will meet their arch rivals at the Oval in London while hockey team will lock horns with Pakistan at the Riverbank Arena. (Photo: AP / Hockey India)
 

ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan final: Fans cheer for Virat Kohli's Team India

Assuring that India will be neither intimidated nor arrogant when they face Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, Indian skipper Virat Kohli asserted that there were no favourites in the much-awaited clash. (Photo: AP)
 

Oxford University Press declares 'Trump' Children's Word of the Year

The publishing house said in a statement that the word was chosen because of its significant increase in use - 839 percent - and the wide variety of contexts in which it was deployed, reports the New York Times. (Photo: Representational/AP)
 

'Wait for the official announcement': Ritesh Sidhwani on SRK's Don 3

Shah Rukh Kahn in a still from 'Don 2'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s uncle backs India to win final

Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan are set to take on defending champions in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Nation in 'prayer mode' ahead of epic India-Pakistan final

Ahead of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan on Sunday, the nation has witnessed prayers offered across many pockets in India, in anticipation of retaining the coveted trophy. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Woman rides into VVIP convoy, hits traffic cop with slipper

She has been booked under Sec 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), IPC.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: 3 fake CBI officials assault women, land in police net

The police said that the trio used the fake IDs and visiting cards to threaten people and extort money. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Spice jet driver assaulted

Javed Ali Khan, 29, a resident of Gaganpahad, was earlier working as a cab driver transporting passengers to the airport.

Hyderabad: Five arrested, ganja seized

The five who were arrested on Saturday for transporting ganja. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Cameroonian held with drugs

The suspect was trying to hand over drugs to his local source when he was caught by the task force. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham