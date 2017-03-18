Woman accuses AP minister of assault, attempts suicide

Visakhapatnam: K. Kalyani, an R&B department Class-IV employee, who attempted suicide in front of the AP Assembly on Wednesday, created a flutter in front of RIMS in Srikakulam Town on Friday accusing minister K. Atchannaidu of threatening her and alleging that he had also kicked her.

Ms Kalyani staged a protest in front of RIMs against the minister claiming that she was not paid her salary since the past four months.

She told newsmen that she had met Mr Atchannaidu a few days ago and brought to his notice her ordeal of not being paid salary for the past few months, but the minister, instead of helping her, had insulted and assaulted her.

Ms Kalayani, who hails from Tekkali of Srikakulam district, had attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills after failing to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Sources said that she had got the post after her father’s death and she had submitted a fake SSC certificate to get promotion.

The officials of the department lodged a complaint against Ms Kalyani for submitting fake certificate. Upset that she was found guilty, she has been blaming others, said the police.