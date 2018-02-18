search on deccanchronicle.com
K'taka Cong MLA's son assaults man in eatery, booked; CM calls for probe

Published Feb 18, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Mohammed Haris Nalapad has been suspended from party for six years.
Mohammed Nalpad is the son of Congress MLA NA Harris. (Photo: Facebook)
Bengaluru: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary and son of Congress MLA NA Harris, Mohammed Haris Nalapad and ten others for allegedly beating up a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru's UB City.

The accused, allegedly threatened the victim Vidwath, at Mallya hospital where he later went for treatment.

 

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, G Parameshwara on Sunday informed that Mohammed Haris Nalapad has been suspended from party for six years.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the Bengaluru Commissioner  to take action as per law.

" Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more.Bengaluru Commissioner of Police will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book," he tweeted.

Mohammed Haris' father and Congress MLA, NA Harris on Sunday admitted that what his son had done was wrong and maintained that the guilty would be punished.

"I don't know where he is currently. Whoever does wrong is wrong, be it son of a MLA or anyone else. I have always advised my son to never do anything wrong. I will see that my son does not do anything like this again," he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Dinesh Gundurao also assured that strict action would be taken against the guilty. He said that there would not be any sort of protection whether it's a person in Congress or from outside. "Mohd Haris Nalapad was involved too," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP workers protested over the incident demanding action against the offenders.

(With ANI inputs)

