search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field
 
Nation, Crime

Bihar: Mob assaults, injects acid in man's eyes for eloping with employer's wife

PTI
Published Feb 18, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 9:11 am IST
The man, 30, a resident of Samastipur district, became blind after the incident, doctors attending him said.
The assault took place at an eatery in Pipra Chowk late Friday night in which the man, a driver by profession, was left critically injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Singh said.(Representational image)
 The assault took place at an eatery in Pipra Chowk late Friday night in which the man, a driver by profession, was left critically injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Singh said.(Representational image)

Begusarai (Bihar): A mob assaulted a man and injected acid in his eyes which left him blinded for allegedly eloping with his employer's wife following which a person has been arrested in the case, police said.

The assault took place at an eatery in Pipra Chowk late Friday night in which the man, a driver by profession, was left critically injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Singh said.

 

The man, 30, a resident of Samastipur district, became blind after the incident, doctors attending him said.

In a statement before the police, the victim said he used to work as a tractor driver at Barauni village under Teghra police station and started an affair with his employer's wife.

On February 6, he and his paramour fled from the house following which her husband lodged a complaint with the police charging him with kidnapping his wife, the DSP said.

However, she came to Teghra on February 16 and recorded her statement in a local court that asked her husband, a farmer, to take her to his house.

It was not immediately known why she had returned and what she said in the court.

Her brother-in-law rang up the driver last evening claiming that she wanted to live with him and he should come to Teghra police station to take her back with him, the police official said.

Barely a kilometre from the police station, the driver was accosted by a group of around 20 people who took him to the eatery and severely assaulted him.

The DSP said they also injected acid in his eyes with a syringe.

They later dumped him near Hanuman Chowk under Bhagwanpur police station area of the district.

A passer-by admitted him to a hospital at Begusarai.

One person was arrested and the police were searching for other attackers, the DSP said.

Tags: acid, blind, crime, acid attack
Location: India, Bihar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record by drinking tomato ketchup from bottle in 25.37 seconds

Several individuals set world records for extraordinary feats, but some people do bizarre things in their bid to make it into record books (Photo: YouTube)
 

New video reveals iPhone X-like gestures to be used to navigate the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2. (Representational image)
 

After Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi to launch these three smartphones: All we know so far

After launching the Redmi Note series, the company might soon launch Mi Mix 2S, Mi 7 and Mi A2.
 

Jivi 4G smartphone to cost Rs 699 under Jio cashback offer

The cashback is available on the revolutionary TnT3, Energy E3 and Prime P444 smartphone among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Death in septic tank: Hotel owner held in Bengaluru

Avinash Gupta

Sarjapur building collapse: Owner’s aide arrested

The five-storey building that collapsed in Kasavanahalli on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Two held for stealing television sets

The arrested were identified as Guddu, 22, and Rasheed, 26. Police also seized televisions worth Rs 5.10 lakh from them. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Police find complainants accused in most cases

In certain murder cases, it is the complainant who turns out to be the prime accused.

Police announce Rs 25k reward for info on man who masturbated on Delhi bus

The Delhi police on Saturday have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the man and said the identity of the informant will be kept anonymous. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham