Telangana: 14-yr-old commits suicide after parents refuse to buy him smartphone

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2017, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
When the boy did not return home, a search was launched following which he was found hanging to a tree near his school building.
The boy allegedly threatened to end his life and left home. However, the parents did not take the ultimatum seriously, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The boy allegedly threatened to end his life and left home. However, the parents did not take the ultimatum seriously, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Karimnagar: Apparently upset with his parents for denying him a smartphone, a 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in neighbouring Jagtial district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Raikal mandal headquarters, 40 kms from Karimnagar.

According to Jagtial Rural Circle Inspector Srinivasa Chowdary, the boy Pitla Lingamurthy was a ninth grade student from Raikal village.

Last night, he asked his parents to get him a smart phone. But when they turned down his demand, the boy allegedly threatened to end his life and left home. However, the parents did not take the ultimatum seriously, police said.

When the boy did not return home, a search was launched following which he was found hanging to a tree near his school building this morning, they said.

The body was sent for post mortem and later handed over to parents, he said. A case of suspicious death has been registered and probe is on, the Inspector added.

Tags: suicide, smartphone, teenager
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

