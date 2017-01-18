Nation, Crime

Jilted woman throws acid, slashes boyfriend’s face in Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 2:51 am IST
The police have arrested the woman, who is a nurse, and are on the lookout for her cousin, who helped her in the crime.
The accused Lydia, 26, is a resident of Srirampura and a nurse at a private hospital on Ali Asgar Road.
 The accused Lydia, 26, is a resident of Srirampura and a nurse at a private hospital on Ali Asgar Road.

BENGALURU: A jilted lover threw acid on her boyfriend and then slashed his face with a knife in the city on Monday night, as he was reportedly taking too long to decide on marrying her and refusing to convert to Christianity.

The police have arrested the woman, who is a nurse, and are on the lookout for her cousin, who helped her in the crime.

The accused Lydia, 26, is a resident of Srirampura and a nurse at a private hospital on Ali Asgar Road. The victim, Jayakumar, 32, is a resident of Prakash Nagar, who runs an apparel shop near Ali Asgar Road. He has sustained acid burns on his neck and knife cut wounds on the face.

The police said that Lydia (in pic) met Jayakumar when she had gone to his shop over five years ago. They soon fell in love and started meeting each other regularly. Lydia reportedly kept asking him to marry her and also to get converted to Christianity. In November last year, Jayakumar agreed to marry her, but refused to convert to Christianity which had led to a fight between them. Later, Jayakumar had stopped taking her phone calls. “An upset Lydia decided to teach him a lesson, and sought her cousin Sunil’s help. A week ago, she had spirited away an acid bottle used for cleaning and a blade from the hospital. On Monday evening, Jayakumar and his friend Padmanabh had gone to Rajarajeshwari temple,” the police said.
    
Lydia got information about Jayakumar’s whereabouts from one of his family members. “Lydia and Sunil, who knew the route taken by Jayakumar, went on a scooter and lay in wait near Attiguppe bus-stop. As Jayakumar and his friend, who were returning home, passed Attiguppe around 8.30 pm, the cousins started tailing them. As they approached Pipelane Road, Lydia, who was riding pillion, threw acid on Jayakumar through his car window,” police added.

“Jayakumar, who was in intense pain, got out of the car. Lydia, who was waiting with the blade, slashed his face. As Jayakumar fell down, the accused sped away, while Jayakumar’s friend rushed him to hospital and alerted the police. Lydia was picked up from her house, but her cousin is absconding,” police said.

Lydia reportedly told cops Jayakumar had been in love with her for five years, but was taking too long to marry her and convert to Christianity. The police have booked the accused under 326A, 307 and other sections of the IPC.

Tags: bengaluru police, acid attack
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
 

'Our army can reach Delhi in 48 hours', says Chinese media; gets trolled on Twitter

Chinese media claimed that its military can reach New Delhi in merely 48 hours in case a war broke out between the two countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Sheena murder accused Indrani wants to divorce Peter Mukerjea, change Will

Peter Mukerjea with his wife Indrani Mukerjea (Photo: Facebook)

Woman raped in Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Varanasi

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man inside a bathroom of the district hospital in Varanasi. (Representational image)

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking transfer of Shahabuddin to Tihar

File photograph of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin with his supporters in Siwan.

Hyderabad: Man cheats car driver, arrested

(Representational image)

Secunderabad: Fake TTE, two minors held for theft

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham