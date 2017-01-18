Jilted woman throws acid, slashes boyfriend’s face in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A jilted lover threw acid on her boyfriend and then slashed his face with a knife in the city on Monday night, as he was reportedly taking too long to decide on marrying her and refusing to convert to Christianity.

The police have arrested the woman, who is a nurse, and are on the lookout for her cousin, who helped her in the crime.

The accused Lydia, 26, is a resident of Srirampura and a nurse at a private hospital on Ali Asgar Road. The victim, Jayakumar, 32, is a resident of Prakash Nagar, who runs an apparel shop near Ali Asgar Road. He has sustained acid burns on his neck and knife cut wounds on the face.

The police said that Lydia (in pic) met Jayakumar when she had gone to his shop over five years ago. They soon fell in love and started meeting each other regularly. Lydia reportedly kept asking him to marry her and also to get converted to Christianity. In November last year, Jayakumar agreed to marry her, but refused to convert to Christianity which had led to a fight between them. Later, Jayakumar had stopped taking her phone calls. “An upset Lydia decided to teach him a lesson, and sought her cousin Sunil’s help. A week ago, she had spirited away an acid bottle used for cleaning and a blade from the hospital. On Monday evening, Jayakumar and his friend Padmanabh had gone to Rajarajeshwari temple,” the police said.



Lydia got information about Jayakumar’s whereabouts from one of his family members. “Lydia and Sunil, who knew the route taken by Jayakumar, went on a scooter and lay in wait near Attiguppe bus-stop. As Jayakumar and his friend, who were returning home, passed Attiguppe around 8.30 pm, the cousins started tailing them. As they approached Pipelane Road, Lydia, who was riding pillion, threw acid on Jayakumar through his car window,” police added.

“Jayakumar, who was in intense pain, got out of the car. Lydia, who was waiting with the blade, slashed his face. As Jayakumar fell down, the accused sped away, while Jayakumar’s friend rushed him to hospital and alerted the police. Lydia was picked up from her house, but her cousin is absconding,” police said.

Lydia reportedly told cops Jayakumar had been in love with her for five years, but was taking too long to marry her and convert to Christianity. The police have booked the accused under 326A, 307 and other sections of the IPC.