Crime

Sheena Bora case: Indrani, Peter charged with murder, conspiracy

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 17, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death by her mother Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in 2012.
Indrani Mukerjea is accused of murdering her own daughter Sheena Bora in 2012. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday charged Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna with murder and criminal conspiracy.

The charges against the accused have been framed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder), Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 364 (kidnapping in order to murder), Section 201 (destruction of evidence), Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 34 (common intention), and Section 471 (introducing forged documents as genuine).

All the accused, except Peter are also charged for attempting to murder Indrani's son Mikhail, and for disappearance of evidence. Indrani alone is also charged under section 471 for presenting forged documents as genuine.

The trial of the accused will begin on February 1, reports said. All accused have pleaded not guilty to their crimes.

Indrani's former driver Shyamwar Rai, who has turned approver was not brought to court as he would be called as a witness.

The court had earlier set January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused.

Peter Mukerjea's lawyer had accused the CBI of pursuing an agenda against Peter to malign his image.

During the argument, Peter's lawyer said charges under sections 307, 328, 420, 468, 471 of the IPC were not made out as there was no material with prosecution. Also, that Peter was charged with 120 (B) stating conspiracy of the crime even when he was not in the country at the time the offence was committed.

The lawyer also said the charge of IPC 420 cannot be substantiated as the mention of the property for which the cheating was done and who cheated, both were not mentioned.

"The will made by Indrani about a flat made on 15.09.2004 giving a flat to Sheena is also not conclusive about the ownership of the flat as it was owned by A1( Indrani) and A4 ( Peter) both and it was never transferred/sold to Sheena ... This was 'probably' mentioned in charge sheet to bring forgery aspect against me. But why would I forge my own signature?" said Peter.

He also held as false the allegations levelled against him of being in Goa and knowing about the communication taking place regarding the email password of Sheena.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to the police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime.

Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in 2012.

She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter's son from an earlier marriage.

