Sheena Bora murder case: Accused Indrani wants to divorce Peter Mukerjea

Mumbai: After being charged of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea on Tuesday informed a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that she wants to divorce husband Peter Mukerjea and sought permission to file the case.

“No need to take permission from the trial court,” Judge HS Mahajan told Indrani Mukerjea.

Earlier in the day, CBI court charged Indrani, her husband Peter and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna with murder and criminal conspiracy.

The charges against the accused have been framed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder), Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 364 (kidnapping in order to murder), Section 201 (destruction of evidence), Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 34 (common intention), and Section 471 (introducing forged documents as genuine).

All the accused, except Peter are also charged for attempting to murder Indrani's son Mikhail, and for disappearance of evidence. Indrani alone is also charged under section 471 for presenting forged documents as genuine.

The trial of the accused will begin on February 1, reports said. All accused have pleaded not guilty to their crimes.

Indrani's former driver Shyamwar Rai, who has turned approver was not brought to court as he would be called as a witness. The court had earlier set January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused.

Mikhail had earlier alleged that Indrani had spiked his drink on the same day when Sheena was killed.

Indrani, former media baron Peter and Sanjeev were present in the court on Tuesday. They were sitting separately in the dock and were later seen chatting with their lawyers outside the court.

The CBI had on December 19 started arguments on framing of charges in the sensational Sheena Bora case, saying it was her relationship with Rahul, Peter's son from earlier marriage, that led to her murder.

Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, and her body was burnt and disposed of at a forest in Raigad district on the next day, according to the prosecution. Indrani was arrested in connection with the case in August 2015.

Apart from Indrani, Peter, Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai were also arrested in the case.

Rai had earlier turned approver in the case and disclosed to CBI how the crime was committed by the accused.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to the police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime.

Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in 2012.

Peter Mukerjea's lawyer had accused the CBI of pursuing an agenda against Peter to malign his image.

During the argument, Peter's lawyer said charges under sections 307, 328, 420, 468, 471 of the IPC were not made out as there was no material with prosecution. Also, that Peter was charged with 120 (B) stating conspiracy of the crime even when he was not in the country at the time the offence was committed.

The lawyer also said the charge of IPC 420 cannot be substantiated as the mention of the property for which the cheating was done and who cheated, both were not mentioned.

"The will made by Indrani about a flat made on 15.09.2004 giving a flat to Sheena is also not conclusive about the ownership of the flat as it was owned by A1( Indrani) and A4 ( Peter) both and it was never transferred/sold to Sheena ... This was 'probably' mentioned in charge sheet to bring forgery aspect against me. But why would I forge my own signature?" said Peter.

He also held as false the allegations levelled against him of being in Goa and knowing about the communication taking place regarding the email password of Sheena.