Mother of Kerala man killed by RSS activists for conversion embraces Islam

Published Dec 15, 2016, 10:26 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 11:09 am IST
She said, that she converted to take care of her son's family and that she is not afraid even after his son's murder.
 Representative Image. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after a 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by RSS activists for converting to Islam in Kodinhi, his mother too embraced the religion, saying she did not fear the consequences.

Anil Kumar converted to Islam earlier this year and was found brutally murdered under mysterious circumstances on November 19 at Kodinhi in Malappuram.

“I am not afraid to take up Islam even after my son’s murder,” Faisal's mother Jameela (previously Meenakshi) said. She converted after her son's death to look after her son's widow and children, The Indian Express reported.

Kumar, who changed his name to Faisal after conversion, was found dead with grave wounds on his head and neck by the roadside at Kodinhi Farook Nagar, few metres away from his ancestral home at around 5 am by local residents. An autorickshaw, which he had used, was also found abandoned near the spot. Faisal was going to Tanur railway station to pick up his parents in-law who came from Thiruvananthapuram in an early morning train.

Faisal was on leave from his job in Riyadh, where he worked as a driver and was supposed to fly back on November 20.

After his conversion, he started receiving threats from the Sangh Parivar activists, for converting his wife and three children.

11 RSS workers including Faisal's brother-in-law were arrested in connection to the murder, the local police confirmed. But the main accused Narayanan is absconding.

Narayanan was the district karyavahak of RSS in Tirur, Malappuram, and one of the six accused for the alleged murder of Ayyappan (alias Nasir), a part-time temple priest who had converted to Islam.

Reportedly, he was murdered because he too had helped several other people to convert.

