Chained, naked, mentally disabled Hyderabad woman to go home after 10 yrs

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
Elated Rinku said that when she got to know that her brother had come to take her, she got ready as she wishes to go home.
Rinku who was allegedly chained at a rehab centre in Hyderabad is happy to return home after a decade. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Hyderabad: A mentally disabled woman who was found chained and naked at Hyderabad's Aram Ghar rehabilitation centre earlier in the week, is now all set to go home after 10 years.

After the incident came to light, Telangana State Legal Services (TSLS) has directed the Ranga Reddy District Legal Services to inquire about the issue.

Subad Ray, brother of Rinku, said, "She ran away from her husband's home and it's been ten years. My parents searched for her then but didn't file any complaint with the police. Rinku also has a 10-year-old daughter. Few days ago, the Pathepur Police approached me and took me to the Hajiapur Court, from where I was informed about my sister in Hyderabad. I took the latter and left for Hyderabad. I reached Hyderabad and want to take my sister back to our residence".

Rinku said, "When I got to know that my brother has come to take me, I got ready as I so wish to go home. I am very happy, seeing my brother after ten years."

Subhashini, Panel Advocate Ranga Reddy District Legal Services said, "The Telangana State Legal Services Authority has forwarded a report to Binary State Legal Services Authority for further investigation into this matter. We will counsel her husband too".

The authorities of the rehab centre alleged that the victim, Rinku is mentally challenged and she has attacked her fellow inmates.

The rehab centre authorities added that the woman's mental disability is the prime reason of restraining her and keeping her naked.

Later, after the submission of the report by Panel Advocate and Para legal volunteer, the TSLS has given a notice to Hijapur Court in Bihar according to the address which has been given by Rinku.

The Pathepur Police of Hajipur had started the search for Rinku's family.

