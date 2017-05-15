Nation, Crime

Haryana: 10-yr old raped by stepfather pregnant; mother appeals for abortion

PTI
Published May 15, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Police said victim's mother, in her plea, has said that the family was not financially well off therefore, it could not bring up the child.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Rohtak: The mother of 10-year-old girl, who was found to be five months pregnant after being raped repeatedly allegedly by her stepfather, has moved a city court seeking permission to abort the foetus. The district court will tomorrow take a call on the matter, police said today.

"The mother of the victim has moved the court and she wanted an abortion," Rohtak Police (Women police station) Inspector Garima said.

The police said the mother of the victim in her plea has stated that the family was not financially well off therefore, it could not bring up the child. She said she already has four children.

"The court will now decide on the matter tomorrow," the Inspector said.

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl in Rohatk was found to be five months pregnant after being raped repeatedly allegedly by her stepfather.

The girl's pregnancy was confirmed by the doctors when her mother took her to a hospital.

The accused has been arrested under section 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

The family, originally hailing from Bihar, was residing at Durga Colony here.

The mother, in her complaint with the police, had alleged that the girl's stepfather had been raping her for a long time and threatened the victim of dire consequences if she dared to disclose it to anyone.

The girl was admitted to PGIMS.

Tags: rape, minor raped, abortion, minor pregnant
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
 

80-year-old woman sells goats to build toilet for centenarian mother-in-law

Chandana from the Anantapur village in Kanpur sold six of her goats so she could collect money to build a toilet for her 102-year-old mother-in-law. (Photo: Twitter)
 

What is the mystery behind Deepika's missing 'RK' tattoo from her latest ad?

A still from Deepika Padukone's recent Bangladeshi ad.
 

Venom of deadly Brazilian spider may cure erectile dysfunction

The fraction causing an erection has been identified (Photo: AFP)
 

Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Class XI student abducted, gangraped in Meerut

Representational image

Lectured over 'bad' habits, son shoots, injures mother in UP

Representational image

22-yr-old woman gangraped in moving car in Gurgaon, thrown on Delhi road

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh: Man has affair, kills wife

Pasireddy Durga Prasad, 36, an electrician, married Mariamma 10 years ago and they had two daughters. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh: Man beats estranged wife, in-laws and 2 others to death

The incident took place on Saturday night in Sapnadar village under Mainpat development block of Surguja district in Raipur. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham