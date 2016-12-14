Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad-based banker paid Rs 3.5 crore to slain gangster Nayeem

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | U SUDHAKAR REDDY
Published Dec 14, 2016, 1:21 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 3:36 am IST
Gokul Cooperative Urban bank ex-chairman Cheemala Jagadish Yadav says he was kidnapped, got death threat.
Gangster Nayeemuddin
 Gangster Nayeemuddin

Hyderabad: Gokul Cooperative Urban bank ex-chairman Cheemala Jagadish Yadav, who allegedly swindled Rs 3.4 crore from the Telangana state Income-Tax department’s e-Seva account, claims that he paid the “state’s money” to gangster Nayeemuddin in order to save his life after he was abducted by the gangster.

Electronically Deliver-able Services e-Seva commissioner G.T. Venka-teswara Rao, an IRS official, lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Station. The police subsequently registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Mr Yadav and other former directors of the bank.

An e-Seva officials said, “Gokul Cooperative Urban Bank is a full-fledged bank, we had opened an account for depositing e-Seva money. Whenever we presented cheques, they bounced. More than `3 crore is with the bank. We filed a criminal case with CCS.”

Didn’t go to the police, says banker
Yadav defended himself by saying that the government removed him without prior notice. His tenure was supposed to be till December 31.

“I have been part of my caste welfare organisation. In 1999, when Belli Lalita Yadav was cut into pieces by Nayeem and his gang, I along with some others, took out his funeral procession on a tractor and spoke against the murder. Nayeem, who gathered information and photos of our support for Belli Lalita, killed two of our bank directors, Mallesh Yadav and Sriamulu Yadav, and a member, Siddhulu, in 2001. I became chairman of bank in 2012. The bank was established in 1996. From 2012 to 2014 I have been continuously getting threats from Nayeem and his gang.”

“In 2014, Nayeem, through his aides, abducted me and confined me at the Janaharsha Enclave in Ibrahimpatnam. He warned that he will take over the bank and threatened to kill me, stating that my head carries a weight (sic) of Rs 5 crore. So I paid Rs 3.5 crore in instalments in cash. The money is actually cash of e-Seva collections deposited in our bank. Though it was wrong, I used the state’s money to save my life.”

He added, “When I talked about this, nobody came to help me. I kept quiet without complaining to the police out of fear. After Nayeem’s death I met Special Investigation Team director Y. Nagi Reddy and complained to him about this. I also made an application to the Chief Minister and gave a letter to the e-Seva authorities stating that I will repay.”

According to Gokul Bank sources, the Telangana government removed Yadav and 14 other directors and appointed one D. Vijaya Lakshmi as special officer to manage the bank’s affairs.

Tags: gokul cooperative urban bank, e-seva centre, gangster nayeemuddin
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa's step-brother perform last rites, ‘cremate’ her

A file photo of former TN Chief MInister J. Jayalalithaa’s step-brother N.J. Vasudevan

Cyclone Vardah freezes Bengaluru at 19°C

An uprooted tree blocks a road following a storm in Chennai on Monday. The movement of traffic on several arterial roads including the famous Anna Salai, Grand Southern Trunk road were largely affected while several trees were uprooted as cyclone Vardah made landfall near Chennai coast on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad blasts accused Yasin Bhatkal convicted by special NIA court

The blast scene picture published by Deccan Chronicle on February 22, 2013.

No Indian test for students with foreign MBBS degrees

Dr G. Srinivas, president of Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association thinks the new measure is unfair. (Representational image)

HMDA demolishes Bhandari Layout floors

HMDA razes illegal structures in Bhandari Layout in Nizampet on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham