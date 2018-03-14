Pune: Tantrik ‘helps’ doctor, patient dies

Video grab of a tantrik performing puja as a ‘cure’ for the patient at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Mumbai.

Pune: A senior gynaecologist at Pune’s privately-run Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital allegedly invited a tantrik to cure a 24-year-old woman, who had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.

The tantrik allegedly performed some procedure to cure the patient, but she died on Tuesday. Her family has now demanded action against the doctor.

Social activists have demanded that an FIR should be filed against the gynaecologist under the Anti-Superstition and Anti-Black Magic Act. However, both the hospital and the doctor, Dr Sunil Chavan, have denied the allegations. But a video of the tantrik’s act has gone viral. The city police said it will file an FIR against the accused doctor as well as the tantrik.

Sandhya Sonawane, who was from Pune, died during treatment at the ICU of Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, a charitable hospital run by the Lata Mangeshkar Foundation.

Singer Lata Mangeskar and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar are members of the foundation.

Mahesh Jagtap, the brother of the deceased, said, “My sister developed tumors in her breasts. Dr Chavan invited a tantrik to cure my sister. He performed black magic tricks. When I questioned him he told me that he had faith in the tantrik. Since I wanted my sister to recuperate, I did not say a word.”