Decomposed body of 17-year-old girl found in Hyderabad

PINTO DEEPAK
Published Sep 13, 2017
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 2:22 am IST
The CCTV footage shows Chandini walking towards the spot with a boy.
Hyderabad: The decomposed body of a 17-year-old girl, who went missing from her home three days ago, was found in the hillocks of Ameenpur on Tuesday. The body was identified as that of Chandini Jain, a resident of Miyapur. She was a Class XII student of Silver Oaks School in Bachupally.

The CCTV footage shows Chandini walking towards the spot with a boy. The owner of the land where the body was found noticed the body and alerted the police. 

Her family members identified her with the help of a tattoo on her left wrist. Police recovered a jacket and a debit card from the spot, but say that they could belong to someone also. Cyberabad Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said 10 teams are working on the case.

Investigating officials surmise that she may have walked to this hilly area along with a friend and sat on the rocks for some time and maybe shared chocolates as chocolate wrappers were found nearby. Police said that an argument may have broken out later that led to violence. 

Tracing her movements, police found that she had participated in an interschool event at Central Court Hotel in the city from September 1 to 3. She could have made friends with someone at the event so that angle too is being investigated.

