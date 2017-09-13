Nation, Crime

Amritsar: Man strangles 6-yr-old to death for scratching tractor, arrested

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2017, 10:03 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 10:03 am IST
In the preliminary questioning, accused told that he was irritated with the child, who regularly scratched his tractor.
The child, Shubhpreet Singh, was strangulated by the accused named Gurpreet Singh. (Representational image)
Amritsar: In a shocking incident, six-year-old child was murdered for allegedly scratching a tractor in Malakpur village, about 25 kilometres from Amritsar.

The child, Shubhpreet Singh, was strangulated by the accused named Gurpreet Singh.

The body of the child was recovered from a room after the police launched a massive manhunt. The manhunt by the police resulted in arrest of accused Gurpreet Singh, who had allegedly murdered the child.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (rural), Parampal Singh, who visited the crime scene, gave details about the incident.  

"On Monday night, we received the information that the child named Shubhpreet had gone missing from the village. Sensing the urgency, police deployment was done in the village and during the search operation; body of the child was recovered from the room made to stock straw," Parampal said.

In the preliminary questioning, accused told that he was irritated with the child, who regularly scratched his tractor. On Monday also the accused told that the child scratched his tractor and, therefore he strangulated him, SSP told.

