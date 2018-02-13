Kerala Youth Cong leader hacked to death, cops suspect CPI(M) supporters

30-year-old M Shuhaib was attacked with sharp objects after a country-made bomb was hurled at him, the police said. (Representational image)

Kannur: A Youth Congress leader was hacked to death on Monday night by a group of unidentified men in Kerala's Kannur district.

30-year-old M Shuhaib, Youth Congress Mattanur block secretary, was attacked with sharp objects after a country-made bomb was hurled at him, the police said, according to reports.

Two other Congress workers were also injured in the attack. Shuhaib, who received fatal wounds, succumbed to his injuries.

The police suspect that it was an organised attack by some CPI (M) supporters.

It was a follow-up to a clash between youth wings of Congress and CPI(M) two weeks back, the police said.

The Congress also alleged that CPI(M) workers were behind the attack and has called for a 12-hour shutdown in the district to protest the killing, according to a report in Hindustan Times.