Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Tech students arrested in ‘printed’ Rs 2,000 note scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2017, 2:58 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 3:29 am IST
The masterminds of the scheme used the students to circulate the fake money that was created using just a printer and a scanner.
The students have been identified as Wajeehuddin Khan and Abdul Samad — Lord’s Engineering College. Khan is the son of an official at Osmania medical college
 The students have been identified as Wajeehuddin Khan and Abdul Samad — Lord’s Engineering College. Khan is the son of an official at Osmania medical college

Hyderabad: Two students who were circulating fake Rs 2,000 currency notes in the canteen of an engineering college were arrested by Cyberabad police on Thursday, together with two other persons, said to be the masterminds of the scheme.

DCP Shamshabad P.V. Padmaja Reddy said the main accused, Vijay Sharma, a jeweller from Bowenpally, and his friend Mohtesham Ali Khan, an executive at Bajaj Capital, had conspired to print the fake currency.

Vijay Sharma had purchased a colour printer-cum-scanner and photocopier from Chenoy Trade Centre in Secunderabad and had started the printing of the fake currency. They printed notes worth around

Rs 35 lakh and circulated them through Wajeehuddin Khan and Abdul Samad — students of Lord’s Engineering College. Wajeehuddin is Mohtesham’s nephew and son of the head of the forensic medicine department of Osmania Medical College.

The students used the notes in the college canteen. “After circulating the notes successfully in the canteen, their next target was shopping malls across the city,” the DCP said. Wajeehuddin and Samad spent about Rs 2,000 in the fake notes at the college canteen on two occasions. When they tried to pay the third time, the canteen staff became suspicious and alerted the police.

The police soon made inquiries and ended up seizing `20.76 lakh in the fake currency from Mohtesham, Rs 12.18 lakh from Vijay, Rs 1 lakh from Wajeehuddin and Rs 1.02 lakh from Samad.

Wajeehuddin told the police that Mohtesham had lured him into circulating the currency. He claims he was offered a commission of `10,000 in legal currency for every one lakh in fake currency. Wajeehuddin claims he took Samad’s help and offered him a commission too. All four have been arrested and sent to remand. The case is under investigation.

Tags: cyberabad police, fake rs 2, 000 notes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Fake 'bank staffer’ held for fraud

Mahendra Kumar Mandal

Delhi court unhappy with probe into rape of 13-yr-old, summons teachers, police

The prosecution version created

Mumbai: Man kills self; makes it look like murder for insurance claim

Representational image

Charge of being terror group member dropped against ISIS suspect Arif Majeed

Arif Majeed (Photo: video grab)

Man resembling missing JNU student detained, let off

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham