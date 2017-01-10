Nation, Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Principal exploits boys, caught on video

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 10, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 1:49 am IST
The incident took place in Harpalpur a fortnight ago, but it came to the light on Monday after the video went viral.
The video clip shot clandestinely reportedly by some schoolmates of the alleged victims with an aim to punish the accused, has later been seized by the police. (Representational image)
 The video clip shot clandestinely reportedly by some schoolmates of the alleged victims with an aim to punish the accused, has later been seized by the police. (Representational image)

Bhopal: A video purportedly showing two students of a residential boys’ school in a Madhya Pradesh village being sexually exploited by the principal has gone viral, triggering a public outcry.

The incident took place in Harpalpur under Chhatarpur district a fortnight ago, but it came to the light on Monday after the video went viral.

The video clip shot clandestinely reportedly by some schoolmates of the alleged victims with an aim to punish the accused, has later been seized by the police.

“We have registered a case against the principal of Ganga Prasad Middle High School, Shyamkant Sharma, under section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012”, the investigating officer of Harpalpur police station said.

The accused is absconding, he added. According to the information available from the police, the principal allegedly used to indulge in heinous crime of sexually exploiting school children.

Some students wanted to expose him by clicking pictures of his dirty acts with their cell phone cameras.

Later, the video went viral sparking a public outcry. This forced the police to spring to action to register a case against the accused.

Tags: viral video
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code

Sri Lanka's civil service is largely based on traditions inherited from the country's former British colonial rulers who governed the island nation from 1815 until 1948. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sourav Ganguly receives threat letter from anonymous source

The CAB president however did not rule him out in attending the programme. (Photo: AFP)
 

KWK teaser: Role swapping alert! Kareena exhibits frankness, Sonam holds back?!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kpaoor
 

India's beer industry holds long-term growth potential: report

In volume terms, beer sales will rise at CAGR of 7.5 per cent between 2017 and 2021. (Representational image)
 

Do not know how to use debit, credit cards, says minister

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK: 79-year-old woman goes on 5-year crime spree, says was bored of routine

The woman said that she began shoplifting when she was in her mid-70s as she desperately wanted to get out of her hometown. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Man stabs father over 36 times, attacks neighbours; blows up house

However, Rahul was rescued from the burning flat after about an hour, said the reports, and is now being treated for his injuries. (Photo: Representational Image)

Delhi: Drunk man kills acquaintance over Rs 100; arrested

(Representational Image)

Teenaged girl raped in the bathroom of her house in Rajasthan

(Representational Image)

Imphal: Bullet-riddled bodies of 2 men allegedly kidnapped by militants found

(Representational Image)

Belagavi: Now, teacher rapes student!

The accused, Anwar and his wife Ruksana
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham