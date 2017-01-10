Madhya Pradesh: Principal exploits boys, caught on video

The video clip shot clandestinely reportedly by some schoolmates of the alleged victims with an aim to punish the accused, has later been seized by the police. (Representational image)

Bhopal: A video purportedly showing two students of a residential boys’ school in a Madhya Pradesh village being sexually exploited by the principal has gone viral, triggering a public outcry.

The incident took place in Harpalpur under Chhatarpur district a fortnight ago, but it came to the light on Monday after the video went viral.

The video clip shot clandestinely reportedly by some schoolmates of the alleged victims with an aim to punish the accused, has later been seized by the police.

“We have registered a case against the principal of Ganga Prasad Middle High School, Shyamkant Sharma, under section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012”, the investigating officer of Harpalpur police station said.

The accused is absconding, he added. According to the information available from the police, the principal allegedly used to indulge in heinous crime of sexually exploiting school children.

Some students wanted to expose him by clicking pictures of his dirty acts with their cell phone cameras.

Later, the video went viral sparking a public outcry. This forced the police to spring to action to register a case against the accused.