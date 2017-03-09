Andhra Pradesh: ‘Friend’ rapes girl, films act; shares video with friends

Prasad’s friend, Dilip Kumar, who blackmailed her with the video was arrested last week. According to police, Prasad, B Tech final year student from Vijay Nagar, Chittoor, met the girl on Facebook. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A B. Tech student from Chittoor allegedly raped his online friend, filmed the act and shared with his friend, who then uploaded the video on porn websites.

The suspect Thambupathar Naveen Prasad, blackmailed the victim, a student from Hyderabad, using photographs she had shared earlier before the rape. Cyberabad Cyber Crime police arrested Prasad on charges of rape and for circulating the videos and photos.

“The girl was studying intermediate at the time. He asked her for personal photographs which she sent him,” said an investigation official from Cyber crime. Prasad then started blackmailing her.