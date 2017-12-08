search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Video: Denied free passage, man assaults woman toll collector in Gurgaon

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2017, 9:31 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 9:31 am IST
The Gurgaon police have registered the case and begun search for the accused.
Thursday's incident comes weeks after a woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men there. (Photo: ANI videograb)
 Thursday's incident comes weeks after a woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men there. (Photo: ANI videograb)

Gurgaon: A woman toll collector was allegedly assaulted by an unidentified driver at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon on Thursday after he was denied a free passage, police said.

Thursday's incident comes weeks after a woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men there.

 

Police said the entire incident, which occurred around 11:00 am, was captured in CCTV cameras.

The woman's clothes were also torn, police said.

The Gurgaon police have registered the case and begun search for the accused.

On November 18, a woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men at Kherki Daula toll plaza after she asked them to pay the toll before crossing the booth.

The men asked the woman toll collector to open the barrier and let them go as they were members of a political party. When the woman refused, they stepped out of their SUV and molested her.

Tags: woman toll collector, toll plaza, driver assaults toll collector, gurgaon toll plaza




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai woman posts photos of kittens for adoption; man responds, wants to eat them

Nancy Kadarikota and one of the rescued kittens. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Receptionist sprayed with fire extinguisher by angry man who was refused booking

The man called the hotel hoping to book a room but when he refused to reveal his name the front desk executive turned down his request. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

Woman arrested for physically abusing boyfriend over sex toys

During an altercation over sex toys and a laptop, the couple got into a verbal argument. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World leaders blocking view of planet that could destroy Earth: Conspiracy theorists

Planet Nibiru could destroy Earth, conspiracy theorists believe. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi's fan to open acting institute in her honour in Chennai, actress 'grateful'

Sridevi was last seen in 'Mom.'
 

Doctors say masks sold in markets may not help Delhiites against pollution

No study has been conducted to verify authenticity and efficiency of masks (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tamil Nadu: Reasons to deny parole unsustainable in law, says Nalini

The state government had as early as in February 2014 decided to release her from prison but the decision was stayed by Supreme Court.

Erode: Rowdy lynched by public

He was pulled out and sent to the Erode government hospital, but was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

Chain snatcher caught red-handed in Salem

He was identified as Ilangovan,38, from Annathanapatti and was sent for remand after registering a case against him. (Respresentational Image)

70 sovereigns stolen in 2 incidents around Chennai

Padalam police rushed to the scene and took fingerprints from the scene. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Mother, daughter among 4 held for ‘robbery’ drama

Following investigations, police arrested Amudha (45), A Nagammal (70) of Mathur and their relatives, U. Udhayakumar (38) and G. Gandhiraj (29) of Red Hills. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham