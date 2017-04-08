Nation, Crime

Telangana: 21-yr-old woman sells 2-month-old baby boy for Rs 10,000

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 9:25 am IST
P. Kavitha, a resident of Tukaramgate, sold her son as her husband was a drunkard. (Photo: Pixabay, representational Image)
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman allegedly sold her two month old baby boy to a couple for Rs 10,000 in Secunderabad. After a complaint from the woman’s husband, the police arrested her and rescued the child. P. Kavitha, a resident of Tukaramgate, sold her son as her husband was a drunkard.

Police said Kavitha had decided to dump the child. “She went to the Secunderabad railway station to abandon the child. But, there she met a woman named M. Sumalatha, who asked her what her problem was. Sumalatha suggested that she sell the baby,” said inspector G. Ramesh.

Sumalatha contacted someone, who knew a childless couple from Mancherial. “The couple T. Anjali and her husband T. Ramesh, a teacher, agreed to buy the child. Kavitha handed over the child on April 4,” said the inspector. When Kavitha returned home her husband P. Raju asked her for their child. "She said she had sold the baby. Raju then approached us and lodged a complaint,” said the Inspector.

Kavitha and Raju, a mason, had got married a year ago. Kavitha alleged that Raju was a drunkard. She believed she could not bring up the child alone. Police booked a case against Kavitha, Anjali, Ramesh and the mediator under the Juvenile Justice Act. Cops will hand over the child to Sishu Gruha.

Tags: nation news, south news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

