 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to continue their good work as India seek to secure a 250-run lead over Australia to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty
 
Nation, Crime

7 minor girls from orphanage raped in Kerala's Wayanad, 6 accused arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 8:52 am IST
Many girl students of the orphanage were lured by youngsters into a shop and subjected to sexual abuse for about a year.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Kalpetta: Seven girl students of a well-known Muslim orphanage here have been subjected to sexual abuse by a gang of youngsters, according to police. Police has already taken into custody six of the suspects and three more are yet to be nabbed, it is learnt.

The incident came to light when the security of the orphanage found a girl coming out of a nearby shop the other day. After inquiry it was revealed that many girl students of the orphanage were lured by the youngsters into the shop and subjected to sexual abuse for about a year.  

Police filed the complaint after the administrator of the institution approached the police seeking action against the youngsters.

The youngsters lured the students of the institution while they went to school. They gave them sweets and forced them to watch porn films before subjecting them to abuse. They were threatened of serious repercussions if they complained, said the complaint by the administrator. The students are from 7th, 8th, 9th standards of the school.

Though only seven students came out with complaints, police suspect that about 30 students were subjected to abuse. Police had sent the students for medical examination on Monday night itself. Wayanad SP Rajpal Meena is monitoring the investigation.

The youngsters taken into custody were being questioned till late night on Monday. More arrests are likely on Tuesday, police said. Confirming the sexual abuse, Mr Meena told this newspaper that police will register a case and the probe has started. “A few are in custody. There are chances more cases would follow,” he added. 

Tags: sexual abuse, muslim orphanage
Location: India, Kerala

Related Stories

Fr. Vadakkumchery at St. Sebastian’s Church Parish House at Kottiyoor, Kannur on Tuesday.

Kerala priest admits to raping minor

The accused was trying to escape to Canada
01 Mar 2017 1:11 AM
Kerala police are now hunting other accused in the case.

Kerala cops hunt for nuns, doctor who aided priest accused of raping minor

Police said eight persons had been charged for their alleged role in hiding facts related to the case.
06 Mar 2017 9:16 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities from the film industry were seen at the fifth and concluding day of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out as Khidkiyaan theatre festival concludes with a bang
Mandana Karimi celebrated her wedding with Gaurav Gupta with a grand bash on Sunday where numerous Bollywood stars were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mandana Karimi hosts a grand wedding reception for B-Town
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma dazzled in outfits created by Manish Malhotra as they walked the ramp for Shabana Azmi's charity Mijwan on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sizzle on ramp for charity
B-Town stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Disha, John, other stars' fashion sense is spot on
The fourth day of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival held in Mumbai on Saturday saw several celebrities making an appearance on it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day 4 of Khidkiyaan theatre festival was a star-studded affair
Numerous Bollywood celebrities came out in style for Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Shahid, Mira, other stars look elegant at Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy S8 to hit shelves on April 28, not April 21: report

Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to continue their good work as India seek to secure a 250-run lead over Australia to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni's priceless tips to J&K players

J&K skipper and India international Parveez Rasool requested MS Dhoni to have a chat with the boys. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna named in Davis Cup squad for Uzbekistan tie

Leander Paes. (Photo: PTI)
 

86-year-old man wants to climb Mount Everest to reclaim title

Min Bahadur Sherchan, who hails from Tatopani in Myagdi, shared about his upcoming Everest expedition during a press conference in Kathmandu. (Photo:AFP)
 

Mother sells extra breast milk online, says “no direct supply”

The woman had previously sold milk to the milk bank but now she wanted to sell it to anybody who would be willing to buy it. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Animal trophies worth Rs 2 crore seized

The trophies seized by the police and the arrested accused

Bengaluru: Realtor threatened at gunpoint

The gunman allegedly pointed a revolver at his head and threatened to shoot him down.(Photo: Representational Image)

No mumbo-jumbo: IT City believes in it!

The sacrifice of a 10-year-old girl in a black magic ritual in Magadi of Ramangar district is shocking.

Rape accused SP minister denied protection from arrest

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)

U'khand: Woman held for husband, father-in-law's murder

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham