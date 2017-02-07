Social activist Kailash Satyarthi's Delhi home burgled, his Nobel Prize stolen

New Delhi: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's house in southeast Delhi was burgled and his Nobel citation allegedly stolen, police said today.

Police said they received a call about the alleged theft of the citation and teams are at the spot to get details of the items stolen. Satyarthi is currently abroad, they said.

Satyarthi is a renowned Indian child rights activist and the winner of Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. He shared the prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai.

He is the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an organization dedicated towards the eradication of child labour and rehabilitation of the rescued child workers.