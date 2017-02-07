Nation, Crime

NIA books maoists for Hirakhand train derailment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 2:25 am IST
The Hirahand Express derailed around midnight on January 21.
rack where Hirakhand Express had an accident near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram, Andra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: In a major twist, the NIA has booked a case against Left wing extremists following the Bhubanes-war-bound Hirakhand train mishap in Kuneru on the AP-Orissa border last month that had killed more than 46 passengers.

Based on orders issued by the Union home ministry on January 25, the case has been booked under Section 150 of the Railways Act and Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The Hirahand Express derailed around midnight on January 21.

NIA had suspected ISI initially
The NIA said the Centre has “received information that an FIR has been registered under Section 174 CrPC at the Vizianag-aram GRP about the accident of the Jagdalpur- Bhubaneswar Express. The Centre is of the opinion that the derailment was an act by Left extremists and this is an offence that comes under the NIA Act, 2008.”

The case, NIA said, is being investigated. Initially it was suspected that this could be an act by those linked to Pakistani military intelligence, the ISI. “The case is being probed. Maoists are the Left extremists active in the AOB area.”

Tags: hirakhand train derailment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

