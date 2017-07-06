Gurgaon: 21-yr-old MNC employee dies after landlord throws him off building

According to a police official, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Photo: File/Representational)

Gurgaon: A 21-year-old working with an MNC in Gurgaon was killed after he was allegedly beaten and thrown from the fourth floor of the building he was staying in because he complained about the lack of amenities, police said on Thursday.

Ramesh Bisht, who lived in a paying guest accommodation in DLF III, was killed late on Wednesday night after the landlord and his two sons along with 10 others attacked him, a police official said.

The Uttarakhand native had been complaining to the owner Satpal Singh about frequent power cuts and erratic water supply in his room for the last three days.

"When the victim again complained to Singh on Wednesday night, the latter, along with his two sons and 10 others, beat him for at least half-an-hour and threw him off the building," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manish Sehgal said.

They fled after the incident. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

The accused have been booked for murder and a hunt is on to nab them.