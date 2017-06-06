Nation, Crime

K’taka: Pregnant woman burnt alive by her family for marrying Dalit man

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
21-year-old Banu Begum was in love with 24-year-old Sayabanna Sharnappa Konnur, a young man from the same village.
The incident took place in a village called Gundanakala in the Bijapur district. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The incident took place in a village called Gundanakala in the Bijapur district. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bijapur (Karnataka): In a disturbing incident of honour killing, a pregnant woman in Karnataka's Bijapur district was burnt alive by her family members for allegedly marrying a Dalit man.

The incident took place in a village called Gundanakala in the Bijapur district.

21-year-old Banu Begum was in love with 24-year-old Sayabanna Sharnappa Konnur, a young man from the same village.

After firm resistance from the girl's parents who refused to accept their relationship, the couple decided to elope to Goa and get married.

Banu's family were enraged that they dragged the girl to the local police station and sought a case of POCSO to be filed against Sayabanna.

On June 3, the duo returned home after she got pregnant, with the hope that they will have to accept their marriage.

However, both the families were unwilling to change their minds and soon got into a fight.

Sayabanna was brutally assaulted by the girl's family but he managed to escape with bite marks all over his body but Banu was not lucky.

When Sayabanna returned with police, the family members had set Banu on fire.

According to reports, four members including Banu's mother, her sister, brother and brother-in-law have been arrested.

Tags: honour killing, inter-caste marriage, inter-religion marriage
Location: India, Karnataka, Bijapur

Related Stories

The killers of Amboji Naresh — Swathi’s father T. Srinivas Reddy (right) and his nephew Nalla Sathi Reddy (middle) — after their arrest. (Photo: DC)

Telangana honour killing: Son-in-law killed, set afire by upper caste man

Rachakonda police found that Swathi’s father had murdered him, burnt his body, and disposed of the ashes in Musi River.
28 May 2017 1:06 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists discover exoplanet 'hotter than most Stars'

The KELT-9 star is only 300 million years old, which is young in star time.
 

NRIs in US to adopt 500 Indian villages to develop them

An Indian village. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

This is why the heart can't heal itself

A component from the DGC pathway called Dystroglycan 1 directly binds to a part of the Hippo pathway called Yap which inhibits the growth of cardiomyocytes. (Photo: AFP)
 

India falls victim to new 'Fireball' malware; among worst affected

India has fallen victim to yet another global cyber attack after WannaCry ransomware attack spread last month.
 

Furious SRK almost beats up Dubai TV show anchor after prank? Here’s the truth

Screengrabs from the video shared on Facebook.
 

Doctors discover new kind of gene therapy to cure blood cancer

The treatment called CAR-T (kar-T) therapy involves altering some of a patient's own blood cells in the lab to contain a gene that targets cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Harassed by cop with ‘love proposal’, woman sets herself on fire

Representational image (Photo: File)

Gurgaon: 3 men throw 9-month-old girl from auto to death, gangrape mother

Representational image (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: BDA official assaulted, 3 held

According to police, Raju (62) and his children Shashi and Rani went to BDA office on Friday to inquire about the allotment of land to them. (Representational Image)

Karnataka government to foot medical bill of 5-year-old rape victim

According to the doctors, her condition is not critical and proper care is being taken by them,

Hyderabad: 2 minors drown in lake while learning to swim

The kids, identified as D. Dinesh, 14, and John Paul, 15, were Class IX students and residents of Attivelli in Medchal.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham