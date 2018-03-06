search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Woman steals gold from locked flat at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 6, 2018, 2:00 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 2:00 am IST
The accused entered the house and after a while walked away with gold jewellery and cash from the house.
A CCTV image of the woman retreived from the vicinity.
 A CCTV image of the woman retreived from the vicinity.

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman gained entry into a locked house and decamped with valuables at Sanathnagar. Police said she told neighbours that she was a friend of the owners and took the keys of the house from them. Later, CCTV grabs of the woman were recovered and released by the police for identification.

According to the police, the woman came to an apartment block at Premnagar at Erragadda on February 1and approached one flat and enquired with a neighbour about the owner of the flat. On being told that the owner had gone out, she told the neighbour that the owner had instructed her to collect keys from them and wait in the house till she returned. She told the neighbours that she had come to the flat several times earlier. They then gave her the house keys.

 

The accused entered the house and after a while walked away with gold jewellery and cash from the house. When the owner returned home, she found that `15,000 cash and about eight tola of gold jewellery kept in the almirah were missing.

Sanathnagar inspector E. Venkat Reddy said the woman convinced the neighbours that she was a close acquaintance of the house owner to lay her hands on the keys. She was spotted in CCTV images in the neighbourhood. Police teams are on her lookout.

Tags: cctv, sanathnagar, gold jewellery
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with voice control support unveiled: Specifications, price and more

The Mi TV 4A sports an ultra-thin profile. As far as the overall design is concerned, Xiaomi has retained the near bezel-less look.
 

Husband's hilarious “Dude-oir” shoot to cheer cancer-stricken wife goes viral

Dudeoir photos are much liked boudoir photos, the only difference is that these feature a dude. (Photo: Facebook/StephanieArnet)
 

Man and dog's twinning photos send Twitter into frenzy, inspire trend

Liam Rice's tweet received over 214 thousand retweets and more than 576 thousand likes. (Photo: Twitter/LiamRice)
 

Python devouring deer weighing more than itself leaves scientists shocked

The fawn suffered fractured ribs and vertebrae (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Chennai: Prime suspect arrested in 60-yr-old woman murder

Police arrested the prime suspect in the case with the help of an anonymous letter they received on Saturday.

UP: Ghaziabad couple found dead in bathroom under mysterious circumstances

Neeraj Singhania, 38, was a deputy general manager with Matrix Cellular (International) Services Limited, and his wife Ruchi, 35, worked with a US-based IT company in Noida. (Representational image: Pixabay)

Man arrested for raping 3-yr-old niece in Lucknow

The victim is currently battling for life at King George's Medical University. (Representational image)

Egmore police assaulted by drunken gang

A four-men gang in an inebriated state assaulted a 35-year-old head constable attached to Egmore station on Friday. (Representational image)

Chennai: 4-year-old student dies after falling into tank

The septice tank that remained open due to school’s negligence. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham