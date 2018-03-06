Woman steals gold from locked flat at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman gained entry into a locked house and decamped with valuables at Sanathnagar. Police said she told neighbours that she was a friend of the owners and took the keys of the house from them. Later, CCTV grabs of the woman were recovered and released by the police for identification.

According to the police, the woman came to an apartment block at Premnagar at Erragadda on February 1and approached one flat and enquired with a neighbour about the owner of the flat. On being told that the owner had gone out, she told the neighbour that the owner had instructed her to collect keys from them and wait in the house till she returned. She told the neighbours that she had come to the flat several times earlier. They then gave her the house keys.

The accused entered the house and after a while walked away with gold jewellery and cash from the house. When the owner returned home, she found that `15,000 cash and about eight tola of gold jewellery kept in the almirah were missing.

Sanathnagar inspector E. Venkat Reddy said the woman convinced the neighbours that she was a close acquaintance of the house owner to lay her hands on the keys. She was spotted in CCTV images in the neighbourhood. Police teams are on her lookout.