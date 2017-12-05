search on deccanchronicle.com
Man abandons ailing mother into coal train in Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 2:30 am IST
The victim was rescued by a railway staff and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The victim was identified as Indira Meher, 52, wife of Gobinda Meher of Gumadera area in Belpahar. (Representational Image)
JHARSUGUDA: In a shocking incident, a woman was thrown by her son into a goods train laden with coal after she fell ill.

The victim was rescued by a railway staff and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The victim was identified as Indira Meher, 52, wife of Gobinda Meher of Gumadera area in Belpahar. Sources said , Indira was brought to a shelter house by her son Khageswar Meher on February 25. The shelter house told him on November 30 about her diabetes and asked him to take her for her treatment. 

But, Khageswar threw her into a bogie of goods train standing at Belpahar and left the place.

