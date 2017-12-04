search on deccanchronicle.com
Osmania University student found hanging in hostel, day before rally of jobless

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DEEPAK PINTO
Published Dec 4, 2017, 12:22 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 12:33 am IST
Students alleged that Murali was depressed because of the government’s failure to release job notifications.
OU vice-chancellor S. Ramachandram being manhandled by students at the Maneru Hostel on the campus. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
Hyderabad: Eramaina Murali, 21, a first-year PG student at Osmania University, committed suicide in the Maneru Hostel on the campus on Sunday.

Murali’s suicide, the first at OU since the formation of Telangana state, came a day before Koluvulakai Kotlata (fight for jobs), a protest meeting planned by the Telangana Joint Action Committee on Monday.

The suicide occurred on the death anniversary of K. Srikanth Chary of Nalgonda who committed self-immolation on the campus for the cause of statehood in 2009.

