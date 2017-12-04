Osmania University student found hanging in hostel, day before rally of jobless

OU vice-chancellor S. Ramachandram being manhandled by students at the Maneru Hostel on the campus. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Eramaina Murali, 21, a first-year PG student at Osmania University, committed suicide in the Maneru Hostel on the campus on Sunday.

Students alleged that Murali was depressed because of the government’s failure to release job notifications.

Murali’s suicide, the first at OU since the formation of Telangana state, came a day before Koluvulakai Kotlata (fight for jobs), a protest meeting planned by the Telangana Joint Action Committee on Monday.

The suicide occurred on the death anniversary of K. Srikanth Chary of Nalgonda who committed self-immolation on the campus for the cause of statehood in 2009.