 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will be keen to begin his stint as India captain in ICC events on a winning note as Team India take on arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: PTI / AP) LIVE cricket score India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli seeks win
 
Nation, Crime

UP cop caught-on-cam 'molesting' two sisters; constable arrested

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
The irony is that the girls had gone to the police station to report a case of argument and molestation.
One of the victims speaking to media personnel at Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)
 One of the victims speaking to media personnel at Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Mainpuri (UP): What do you do when something goes against law? Clearly go to a police station. But, what would you do if men in uniform turn into the perpetrators themselves?

In yet another incident of police personnel bringing shame to their department, a video of a cop allegedly molesting two sisters at the Karhal Gate Police Station has gone viral.

The irony is that the girls had gone to the police station to report a case of argument and molestation.

Things turned ugly when the cop on duty started behaving inappropriately, according to the sisters.

In the video, the accused cop Ishwari Prasad can be seen touching one of the girls in an inappropriate manner.

Meanwhile, the accused, gave a different version in his defence, saying that the girls came to him saying a man had insulted them by trying to grab the drawstrings of their pants.

To which he replied saying that nobody wore such kind of clothing these days.

"I then told them to go and touched her hand. I did not tease them," Prasad said.

However, after the video went viral, Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said constable Ishwar Dayal was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him at Mainpuri police station.

Tags: sexual offences, crimes against women, uttar pradesh police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE cricket score India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli seeks win

Virat Kohli will be keen to begin his stint as India captain in ICC events on a winning note as Team India take on arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Beating Pakistan similar to washing off your sins in Holy Ganga: Navjot Singh Sidhu

When the question is about nation's prestige, then beating Pakistan would be like taking a bath in the holy Ganga, "said Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: AP)
 

Tribals in Kerala's Attapady are blaming banana farms for infant deaths

Monocrotophos being used on plantations are found to be highly toxic (Photo: AFP)
 

He spent final days talking to US guards, listening to music: Book on Saddam Hussain

Though Saddam Hussein once owned dozens of marble palaces, he seemed reasonably content in his small prison cell, the report said. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Rain may play spoilsport as Virat Kohli's India face Pakistan

While the fans are keenly waiting for the India versus Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy, the weather may spoilsport. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Special prayers for Virat Kohli-led India’s win vs Pakistan

Special prayers are being offered in Varanasi and Gorakhpur ahead of the much anticipated India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash to be played today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.(Photo: Twitter / ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka: Whistleblower alleges lapses in probe

M.N. Vijayakumar

Bengaluru: Woman gives supari for husband

From left, the victim, Somashekhar, his wife Sudha and paramour Arun .

Bengaluru: Man held for harassing women job aspirants

The incident came to light when a 25-year-old woman, hailing from Udupi, filed a complaint with the police accusing Habib of sexually harassing her.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Child rape case solved in 12 hours

The accused has been identified as Veeresha, 24, a labourer and a rag picker.

Bengaluru: Anekal a hotbed for political murders?

The real estate prices have hit the roof, and the town, which is 32 km from Bengaluru, has seen a spurt in criminal and political activities too.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham