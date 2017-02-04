Nation, Crime

Illegal sand business thriving in Hyderabad despite raids

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAMALAPATHY RAO H
Published Feb 4, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Crafty organisers are also able to rebuild units soon after demolition by authorities.
Hyderabad: Illegal sand mafia in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district is increasing with each passing day despite raids and cases from the government officials. 

In fact, whenever the revenue and police departments register cases and demolish the illegal filter-sand units, organisers are quick to recover within the next hours.

To overcome losses and raids by officials, few organisers have  even launched mobile filter sand units at few revenue mandals such as Turkapally, Bommalara-maram, Bibinagar and Mothkur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Structural engineers and prominent builders consider the filter-sand as very low quality, which can’t be used in the construction of basements, putting, pillar columns, beams, slab and even plastering of walls. Few locals with the support of sand mafia from Hyderabad are organising these sand units at Cheekati Mamidi, Maryala, Laxmi Tanda, Rameswar Tanda, Slipea, Timmapur, Jalalpur, Medipally, Mylaram and Muneerabad localities in Bommalaramaram mandal and at Nagayapally, Gopalapur, Madhapur, Vasalamarri, Veerareddypally, Tulza Tanda, Ganghu Tanda, Venkatapur, Rustapur and Pedda Tanda of Turkapally are having sand-filter units.

The sand unit organisers are taking assigned lands from SC/ST community on lease and establishing brick manufacturing and filter-sand units illegally. By utilizing water from the borewells, they are filtering soil for the artificial sand. As per estimations of Sand Lorry Owners in Hyderabad, nearly 100 loads of sand are being supplied per day.

